New Releases for 9/25/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 9/25/19!



JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #4 (of 5)

Jughead is stranded on a desolate timeline, one without burgers, or hot dogs, or any meat couched in bread. He’s got to find some way to get back to the future to prevent an all-out war between the time streams—but can he do it alone?

Script: Sina Grace

Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Derek Charm

Variant Covers: Rebekah Isaacs, Dan Schkade

On Sale Date: 9/25

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA OCCULT EDITION (HC)

From the author of the New York Times best-selling graphic novel AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE: ESCAPE FROM RIVERDALE comes the horror sensation CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA. This title contains Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s story so far, in addition to never-before-seen comic items and imagery from the Netflix series in a premium, over-sized hardcover format. Collects issues #1-8.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Art: Robert Hack, Jack Morelli

Cover: Provided by Netflix

978-1-68255-793-8

$29.99 US/$31.99 CAN

7 ½ x 11”

288 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/25

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #274

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “What if… Archie Had an Identical Twin?” The “What if” scenarios continue with a look at what would happen if Archie had an identical twin—will the love triangle problems be solved once and for all?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/25

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

