New Releases for 9/25/19

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #4 (of 5)
Jughead is stranded on a desolate timeline, one without burgers, or hot dogs, or any meat couched in bread. He’s got to find some way to get back to the future to prevent an all-out war between the time streams—but can he do it alone?
Script: Sina Grace
Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Derek Charm
Variant Covers: Rebekah Isaacs, Dan Schkade
On Sale Date: 9/25
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA OCCULT EDITION (HC)
From the author of the New York Times best-selling graphic novel AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE: ESCAPE FROM RIVERDALE comes the horror sensation CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA. This title contains Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s story so far, in addition to never-before-seen comic items and imagery from the Netflix series in a premium, over-sized hardcover format. Collects issues #1-8.
Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa
Art: Robert Hack, Jack Morelli
Cover: Provided by Netflix
978-1-68255-793-8
$29.99 US/$31.99 CAN
7 ½ x 11”
288 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/25
B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #274
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “What if… Archie Had an Identical Twin?” The “What if” scenarios continue with a look at what would happen if Archie had an identical twin—will the love triangle problems be solved once and for all?
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/25
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.