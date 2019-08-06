New Releases for 8/7/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 8/7/19!



Archie: The Married Life 10th Anniversary #1 (of 6)

Ten years later, a landmark moment in Archie Comics history is being revisited! ARCHIE: THE MARRIED LIFE 10th ANNIVERSARY is a sequel to the headline-making 2009 “Archie wedding” storyline. The original story written by Michael Uslan answered Riverdale’s longest-running question: will Archie marry Betty or Veronica? Fans were treated to two alternate worlds that explored each possibility and Uslan’s sequel picks up both stories ten years later. See how much life has changed for Archie, his family, and the rest of Riverdale in this new and exciting mini-series!

Script: Michael Uslan

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

Variant Covers: J. Bone, Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack with Kelly Fitzpatrick, Aaron Lopresti

On Sale Date: 8/7

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS JUBILEE (TP)

Get ready for a fun-filled JUBILEE with over 100 of Archie’s most hilarious and entertaining stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-68255-781-5

$14.99 US/$16.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/7

