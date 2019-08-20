Home News New Releases for 8/21/19

New Releases for 8/21/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 8/21/19!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #3 (of 5)

Cover by Derek Charm

Jughead meets Jughead! What does this other, older Jughead want with our crowned hero, and what does January McAndrews know that she’s not telling him? It’s up to present-day Jughead to change courses and journey in the opposite direction—to the past, the distant past!

Script: Sina Grace
Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Derek Charm
Variant Covers: Ryan Jampole, Darick Robertson
On Sale Date: 8/21
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST #4

Archie Comics has been around for over 75 years, and we’ve had our finger on the pulse of pop culture the entire time! This fourth issue of the brand-new digest series takes Archie and his friends back to school, as well as a look at some of the best pals vs. gals stories and Riverdale’s unending commitment to staying on top of the newest fads and trends!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Bob Montana
On Sale Date: 8/21
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #273

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “What if Betty and Veronica Had Magical Powers?” This “What If?” scenario sees B&V casting magical spells and making mystical mayhem!

Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 8/21
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

 

 

 

