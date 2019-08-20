New Releases for 8/21/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 8/21/19!



JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #3 (of 5)

Jughead meets Jughead! What does this other, older Jughead want with our crowned hero, and what does January McAndrews know that she’s not telling him? It’s up to present-day Jughead to change courses and journey in the opposite direction—to the past, the distant past!

Script: Sina Grace

Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Derek Charm

Variant Covers: Ryan Jampole, Darick Robertson

On Sale Date: 8/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST #4

Archie Comics has been around for over 75 years, and we’ve had our finger on the pulse of pop culture the entire time! This fourth issue of the brand-new digest series takes Archie and his friends back to school, as well as a look at some of the best pals vs. gals stories and Riverdale’s unending commitment to staying on top of the newest fads and trends!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bob Montana

On Sale Date: 8/21

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #273

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “What if Betty and Veronica Had Magical Powers?” This “What If?” scenario sees B&V casting magical spells and making mystical mayhem!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/21

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

