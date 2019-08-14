New Releases for 8/14/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 8/14/19!
THE ARCHIE ART OF FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA VOL. 1 (HC)
Archie’s new hardcover art book is a beautifully-designed celebration of Francesco Francavilla’s time at Archie, featuring the complete collection of his comic book covers and more. This title goes behind-the-scenes on Francavilla’s work and its place in Archie’s history, with an insider’s look at the creation and ongoing legacy with the company.
Script: Francesco Francavilla
Art: Francesco Francavilla
Cover: Francesco Francavilla
978-1-68255-936-9
$24.99 US/$27.99 CAN
9 x 12”
HC
104 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/14
ARCHIE BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 1 TP
Nick Spencer (Amazing Spider-Man), Marguerite Sauvage and Sandy Jarrell (DC Bombshells) begin a brand-new era of our flagship series as they take a trip to Riverdale and bring the town along for a wild ride complete with new mysteries, new relationships, and much more! Collects issues #700-#704 of the ongoing ARCHIE series.
Script: Nick Spencer
Art: Marguerite Sauvage, Sandy Jarrell, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Marguerite Sauvage
978-1-68255-783-9
$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
144 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/14
ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #20
BRAND NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Summer Bucket List” Archie, Betty and Veronica are determined to cross off all the items on their summer bucket list before school starts—no matter how daring and adventurous the tasks may be!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 8/14
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #91
BRAND NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Rainy Day Beach Blues!” It has been raining for two weeks straight, and Betty is upset that she hasn’t been able to go to the beach. Archie gets a great idea – he would create an indoor fake beach for her to enjoy during the rainy day! Will this be a fun day away from the sun, or will Archie end up all wet?
Script: Francis Bonnet
Art: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 8/14
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
