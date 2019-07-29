New Releases for 7/31/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 7/31/19!



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

Riverdale Season 3 #5 (of 5)

The comic based on the hit CW series is back! These two stories set between episodes of Season 3 of Riverdale are filled with adventure, including a musical road trip and a gals’ weekend!

Script: Micol Ostow

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Janice Chiang, John Workman, Andre Szymanowicz, Matt Herms

Cover: Thomas Pitilli

Variant Cover: Joe Eisma

On Sale Date: 7/31

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVER

Sabrina the Teenage Witch (2019-) #4

Sabrina’s worlds collide as the town of Greendale becomes engulfed in a literal witch hunt—putting Sabrina’s family and her secrets right in the crosshairs. But the monsters plaguing the town are not exactly what they seem and it’s up to Sabrina to save the town from itself, while clearing the name of witches everywhere. But what will be the price? Sabrina’s got everything riding on her “fresh start” in Greendale but doing the right thing might mean losing all she’s come to hold most dear.

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

Variant Covers: Victor Ibanez, Audrey Mok

On Sale Date: 7/31

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #301

FEATURING TWO NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORIES: “Hook, Line and Stinker!” Mr. Lodge, horrified that his daughter Veronica is going fishing with Archie, insists that they join him on his new state-of-the-art sport fishing mega-yacht. Hiram hooks the world-record sized Marlin that he’s been dreaming of for years, but thanks to Archie, all manner of disastrous mayhem ensues! Just wait until they return to Lodge Mansion, where Hiram exacts his revenge! PLUS: Blackjack and Powerteen return in “Pureheart Rescue” by Ian Flynn and Jeff Shultz!

Script: Jack Morelli, Ian Flynn

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/31

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES