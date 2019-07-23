New Releases for 7/24/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 7/24/19!



Archie vs. Predator 2 #1 (of 5)

Betty, Veronica, and Predator-Archie have been left in the wreckage of their town, all their friends dead. Normally, they’d just go down Memory Lane and get home again where everything’s okay, but that’s no longer an option. It isn’t until they find an undamaged car and drive it down a different road where they can finally return to Riverdale—but their hometown feels different. And it’s made even more bizarre when they come face-to-face with a few people they’d never expect: themselves. Only different, newer versions. Little do they know, Predators on Mars are watching them—planning their next attack.

Script: Alex de Campi

Art: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick

Variant Covers: Rick Burchett, Derek Charm, Francesco Francavilla, Dan Parent, Billy Tucci

On Sale Date: 7/24

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE #706 – Archie and Sabrina Part 2

Archie and Sabrina are the hottest couple in Riverdale—but how did their whirlwind romance come to be? This issue introduces readers to the history of their magical love story, as we welcome special co-writer Mariko Tamaki to the Archie universe!

Script: Nick Spencer, Mariko Tamaki

Art: Jenn St-Onge, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

Variant Covers: Rebekah Isaacs, Stephen Mooney

On Sale Date: 7/24

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AND ME VOL. 2 (TP)

For 161 issues, Archie’s craziest interactions with Riverdale High principal Mr. Weatherbee were showcased in this classic series. This second collection continues the adventures (and misadventures) of the red-headed teen and his long-suffering principal!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rudy Lapick, Vincent DeCarlo

978-1-68255-829-4

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 ¼ x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/24

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #275

BRAND NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “What If?” This story explores an unusual scenario… What if Jughead was the guy both girls were after?!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/24

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

