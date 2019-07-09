New Releases for 7/10/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 7/10/19!



ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #19

BRAND NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “One Mow Time!” Archie and Jughead have a stacked summer planned with various odd jobs to make money to enjoy some fun in the sun—but they’re in for some unexpected competition when Dilton creates new technology to get those jobs done faster and more efficiently!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/10

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

