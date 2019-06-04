New Releases for 6/5/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #18 and JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS. VAMPIRONICA #2.



ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #18

BRAND NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORIES: In “Saturday Knight!” Archie doesn’t have any plans for his Saturday night—so he spends it around town, enjoying some “me” time. But Archie’s solo adventure might just make him the most popular guy in town! Then, in “Wild West Wrangling,” Li’l Archie and the gang are at a Wild West-themed summer camp. Archie is immediately smitten by Dotty and is soon coerced by Reggie to try and ride the Stormin’ Stallion to impress her!

Script: Angelo DeCesare, Ian Flynn

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/5

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

Jughead the Hunger vs. Vampironica #2 (of 5)

Jughead has had a lot to deal with since going all “Full Moon”. Betty Cooper werewolf hunter, Reggie Mantle werewolf pack… even a Frankenmoose. But has any of this prepared him for Vampironica? Or the horde or vampires that are invading his reality with her? Nope!

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Ryan Jampole, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Matt Herms

Variant Covers: Dan Panosian, Darick Robertson

On Sale Date: 6/5

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

