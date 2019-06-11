New Releases for 6/12/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #705 (Archie and Sabrina Part 1), JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #1, ARCHIE & FRIENDS BEACH PARTY #1, and BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER TP.



ARCHIE #705 – Archie and Sabrina Part 1

ARCHIE AND SABRINA starts here! A new era begins as the enchanting romance between Archie and Sabrina intensifies! But what does that mean for everyone else in Archie’s life?

Script: Nick Spencer

Art: Sandy Jarrell, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

Variant Covers: Tyler Boss, Elsa Charretier

On Sale Date: 6/12

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #1 (of 5)

BRAND NEW SERIES! When Jughead messes up his Riverdale Annual Bake-Off pie recipe so terribly, he is disqualified and banned from all future Bake-Offs! Jug goes to unthinkable lengths to fix his error: time travel! Even Riverdale’s most erudite teenager can’t manage the delicate dance of going back in time, and poor Juggie lands himself in an epic battle to keep the time stream intact!

Script: Sina Grace

Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Derek Charm

Variant Covers: Tyler Boss, Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack, Tracy Yardley

On Sale Date: 6/12

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS BEACH PARTY #1

Get ready for fun in the sun with Archie and his pals ‘n’ gals! This new issue of ARCHIE AND FRIENDS features an epic beach party with an unexpected guest, a water skiing mishap, a beach movie starring none other than Archie Andrews… and more in this collection of classic-style summer stories!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/12

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER (TP)

Classic-style Betty and Veronica stories are back with this collection of tales that see the two iconic BFFs travel the world and get into all kinds of international adventures—loaded with friendship and fun!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-68255-821-8

$12.99 US/$14.99 CAN

6 x 9”

TR

120 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/12

