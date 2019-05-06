New Releases for 5/8/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #704, BETTY & VERONICA #5, and B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #270.
To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
ARCHIE #704
Jughead has a mystery to solve. But every question he thinks he finds an answer to only leads to more questions. Does everyone in Riverdale have something to hide?
Script: Nick Spencer
Art: Sandy Jarrell, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Veronica Fish
Variant Covers: Sandy Jarrell, Matthew Dow Smith
On Sale Date: 5/8
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Order online from the Archie Comics Store!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it digitally on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
BETTY & VERONICA #5 (of 5)
“SUMMER,” pt. 5: Graduation day is here! Betty and Veronica have finally made peace with their decisions and vow to make this a summer to remember. What lies in the future for the BFFs? You may be surprised to find out!
Script: Jamie Lee Rotante
Art: Sandra Lanz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Sandra Lanz
Covers: Sanya Anwar, Lissy Marlin
On Sale Date: 5/8
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Pre-order at your local comic shop!
Order online from the Archie Comics Store!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it digitally on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #270
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE LEAD STORY: “Betty and the Beanstalk!” Betty gets a hold of some magic beans in this Archie riff on the classic Jack and the Beanstalk fairy tale!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 5/8
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.