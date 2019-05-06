New Releases for 5/8/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #704, BETTY & VERONICA #5, and B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #270.



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE #704

Jughead has a mystery to solve. But every question he thinks he finds an answer to only leads to more questions. Does everyone in Riverdale have something to hide?

Script: Nick Spencer

Art: Sandy Jarrell, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

Variant Covers: Sandy Jarrell, Matthew Dow Smith

On Sale Date: 5/8

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

BETTY & VERONICA #5 (of 5)

“SUMMER,” pt. 5: Graduation day is here! Betty and Veronica have finally made peace with their decisions and vow to make this a summer to remember. What lies in the future for the BFFs? You may be surprised to find out!

Script: Jamie Lee Rotante

Art: Sandra Lanz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Sandra Lanz

Covers: Sanya Anwar, Lissy Marlin

On Sale Date: 5/8

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #270

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE LEAD STORY: “Betty and the Beanstalk!” Betty gets a hold of some magic beans in this Archie riff on the classic Jack and the Beanstalk fairy tale!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/8

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES