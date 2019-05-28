New Releases for 5/29/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of BLOSSOMS 666 #4, ARCHIE AT RIVERDALE HIGH VOL. 2, ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #299, and WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #89.



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

BLOSSOMS 666 #4 (of 5)

A mysterious stranger has appeared in Riverdale, and he has designs on the infernal crown of the Anti-Christ! But Cheryl and Jason are not sitting idly by while someone steals their birthright! The twins have put aside their differences in order to take down this pretender to the throne!

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Laura Braga

Variant Covers: Elsa Charretier, Erica Henderson

On Sale Date: 5/29

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE AT RIVERDALE HIGH VOL. 2 (TR)

ARCHIE AT RIVERDALE HIGH VOL. 2 is the second collection of titles featuring the 1970s series. Take a trip back to the best-known period in Archie history, and see the lessons learned from the day-to-day happenings at Riverdale High!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Stan Goldberg

978-1-68255-819-5

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 ¼ x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/29

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #299

BRAND NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Love is in the Spare!” Archie picks up Veronica for a date at a fancy restaurant—but a flat tire derails their trip! Determined to not miss their reservation, Archie will have to think fast. Luckily, Reggie’s on the scene to help—wait… Reggie?!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/29

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #89

BRAND NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Follow That Truck!” When Coach Clayton gets tired of Archie and Reggie’s constant competitive fighting, he has an idea: to make them get along better as teammates, they have to complete a task—get Jughead into proper shape so he can avoid failing gym class! Will this be one sport that proves too tough for the boys?

Script: Ron Robbins

Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/29

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES