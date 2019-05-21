New Releases for 5/22/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #3 and ARCHIE’S SUPERTEENS (TP)!



Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

Riverdale Season 3 #3

The comic based on the hit CW series is back! These two stories set between episodes of Season 3 of Riverdale include a peek at life in Leopold and Loeb and an online crush with sketchy intentions!

Script: Micol Ostow

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, Matt Herms, Janice Chiang, John Workman

Cover: Thomas Pitilli

Variant Cover: Joe Eisma

On Sale Date: 5/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S SUPERTEENS (TP)

Pureheart the Powerful and his group of heroic friends battle against all odds in this collection of action-packed tales! Archie Comics’ two most renowned superhero teams, the Superteens and the Mighty Crusaders, meet up for the first time ever! Collects the two-issue crossover event, plus the best of the classic Superteens in an extended bonus collection you can’t miss!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: David Williams, Kelsey Shannon, Gary Martin, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: David Williams, Gary Martin, Kelsey Shannon

978-1-68255-817-1

$12.99 US/$14.99 CAN

6 x 9”

TR

120 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/22

