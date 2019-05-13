Home News New Releases for 5/15/19

New Releases for 5/15/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #2, ARCHIE GIANT COMICS GALA, and BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #273!

Sabrina the Teenage Witch (2019-) #2

Very weird goings-on in the town of Greendale are making Sabrina Spellman’s relocation to Greendale High…complicated. Protecting her friends, saving her family, solving a supernatural mystery, and keeping her witch nature a secret is starting to seem impossible. Something’s gotta give…but which one will it be and what will it mean for her future in Greendale?!

Script: Kelly Thompson
Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli
Cover: Veronica Fish
Variant Covers: Paulina Ganucheau, Victor Ibanez
On Sale Date: 5/15
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS GALA (TR)

You are cordially invited to a GALA—an amusing, GIANT party featuring our most fun and hilarious stories! This collection features over 400 pages of iconic Archie tales in one amazing volume!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent
978-1-68255-815-7
$9.99 US/$11.99 CAN
4 7/8 x 6 9/16”
TR
416 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/15

PREVIEW PAGES

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #273

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE LEAD STORY: “Ghost of a Chance!” Meet Betty and Veronica: Ghost Hunters! Find out what happens when the dynamic duo spends a night in an allegedly haunted house recently purchased by Mr. Lodge!

Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 5/15
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

