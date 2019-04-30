New Releases for 5/1/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL. 6: HIGH SCHOOL YEARBOOK (TR) and ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #17.



ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL. 6: HIGH SCHOOL YEARBOOK (TR)

Archie and his friends have forever been stuck in the latter portion of high school, but now the complete story of how the gang all met up is finally being told! See the beginning of the eternal love triangle, the introduction of Mr. Weatherbee as principal of Riverdale High, the formation of Moose and Midge’s relationship (and Reggie’s subsequent schemes to split them up) and other Archie staples!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Rex Lindsey, Bill Galvan

ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #17

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE LEAD STORY: “You’re Cooked!” Jughead wins a food channel contest where you compete in a cook off…in Paris, France!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

