New Releases for 5/1/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL. 6: HIGH SCHOOL YEARBOOK (TR) and ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #17.
To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL. 6: HIGH SCHOOL YEARBOOK (TR)
Archie and his friends have forever been stuck in the latter portion of high school, but now the complete story of how the gang all met up is finally being told! See the beginning of the eternal love triangle, the introduction of Mr. Weatherbee as principal of Riverdale High, the formation of Moose and Midge’s relationship (and Reggie’s subsequent schemes to split them up) and other Archie staples!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Rex Lindsey, Bill Galvan
978-1-68255-853-9
$19.99 US/$21.99 CAN
6 5/8 x 10”
TR
304 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/1
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Order online from the Archie Comics Store!
Order from your favorite online retailer!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #17
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE LEAD STORY: “You’re Cooked!” Jughead wins a food channel contest where you compete in a cook off…in Paris, France!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 5/1
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.