New Releases for 4/3/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of BETTY & VERONICA #4, MONSTER SIZED CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA, and B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #269.
To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
Betty & Veronica #4 (of 5)
“SPRING,” pt. 4: The most important event in any high schooler’s life is here—the Senior Prom. And B&V are still keeping an important secret from one another. Will the big dance lead to a blowout that has the two girls finally confront each other or will they stay quiet until graduation?
Script: Jamie Lee Rotante
Art: Sandra Lanz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Sandra Lanz
Variant Covers: Derek Charm, Emanuela Lupacchino
On Sale Date: 4/3
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Pre-order at your local comic shop!
Order online from the Archie Comics Store!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it digitally on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
Monster Sized Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Just in time for Part 2 of Netflix’s hit Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, this special 3-in-1 comic collects issues #6 – #8 of the ongoing comic book series by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Robert Hack, complete with an all-new cover!
Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa
Art: Robert Hack, Jack Morelli
Cover: Robert Hack
On Sale Date: 4/3
100-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Order online from the Archie Comics Shop!
Download on the Archie Comics App!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
B&V Friends Jumbo Comics Digest #269
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE LEAD STORY: “The Frog Princess!” Princess Betty and Princess Veronica are both in competition for Prince Archie’s hand—so Princess Veronica goes to an extreme to make sure her rival won’t get the chance to win the Prince’s affection!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 4/3
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.