New Releases for 4/3/19

What's new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of BETTY & VERONICA #4, MONSTER SIZED CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA, and B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #269.



Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

Betty & Veronica #4 (of 5)

“SPRING,” pt. 4: The most important event in any high schooler’s life is here—the Senior Prom. And B&V are still keeping an important secret from one another. Will the big dance lead to a blowout that has the two girls finally confront each other or will they stay quiet until graduation?

Script: Jamie Lee Rotante

Art: Sandra Lanz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Sandra Lanz

Variant Covers: Derek Charm, Emanuela Lupacchino

On Sale Date: 4/3

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

Monster Sized Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Just in time for Part 2 of Netflix’s hit Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, this special 3-in-1 comic collects issues #6 – #8 of the ongoing comic book series by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Robert Hack, complete with an all-new cover!

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Art: Robert Hack, Jack Morelli

Cover: Robert Hack

On Sale Date: 4/3

100-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

B&V Friends Jumbo Comics Digest #269

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE LEAD STORY: “The Frog Princess!” Princess Betty and Princess Veronica are both in competition for Prince Archie’s hand—so Princess Veronica goes to an extreme to make sure her rival won’t get the chance to win the Prince’s affection!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/3

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

