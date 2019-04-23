New Releases for 4/24/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS VAMPIRONICA #1, RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #2, WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #88, and ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST #2.



Jughead the Hunger vs. Vampironica #1 (of 5)

In the world of JUGHEAD THE HUNGER, there are no vampires, having been wiped out in their great war with the werewolves. In the VAMPIRONICA universe, the opposite is the case, as it was the vampires who were the victors. So what happens when these two eternal enemies are brought together again? Whatever it is, it can’t be good for poor ol’ Jug and Vampironica, you can count on that much…

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Ryan Jampole, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Matt Herms

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack, John McCrea, Dan Panosian

On Sale Date: 4/24

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

Riverdale Season 3 #2

The comic based on the hit CW series is back! These two stories set between episodes of season 3 of Riverdale include a first-hand look at life on the Farm and #Choni’s wild trip out west!

Script: Micol Ostow

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, Matt Herms, Janice Chiang, John Workman

Cover: Thomas Pitilli

Variant Cover: Joe Eisma

On Sale Date: 4/24

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #88

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE LEAD STORY: “Double Date!” Archie and Betty are getting ready for a very important date—but will their busy lives allow them some much-needed alone time?

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/24

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #2

Archie Milestone Comics Digest highlights the best of the best of pop culture trends, fads and classic Archie fun! This second issue is filled some of the most hilarious dating disasters, Archie and the gang’s jet-setting adventures and more!

Script/Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 4/24

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

