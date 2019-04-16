New Releases for 4/17/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of BLOSSOMS 666 #3, LITTLE ARCHIE’S LUCKY DAY PICTURE BOOK (HC), and ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #298.
BLOSSOMS 666 #3 (of 5)
The Blossom twins have challenged one another to a competition. The challenge: corrupt Betty Cooper! The winner claims the title of Anti-Christ. But a mysterious figure has entered Riverdale, and he wants in on the competition—and the reward—himself!
Script: Cullen Bunn
Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Laura Braga
Variant Covers: Marguerite Sauvage, Matthew Taylor
On Sale Date: 4/17
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
LITTLE ARCHIE’S LUCKY DAY PICTURE BOOK (HC)
Archie Comics is proud to present our first picture book for little readers! This title follows the footsteps of great children’s books like Corduroy and Where the Wild Things Are as being a modern classic for little ones to enjoy. Get ready for a BIG day! Little Archie’s morning is off to an unlucky start until he makes a mysterious new pal—a small red cat! But this is no regular feline—find out what this little furry friend has in store for our tiny redheaded hero!
Script: Art Baltazar and Franco
Art: Art Baltazar
Cover: Art Baltazar
978-1-68255-849-2
$14.99 US/$16.99 CAN
9 x 7”
HC
32 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/17
PREVIEW PAGES
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #298
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE LEAD STORY: “Stand-Up Guy!” Archie’s got a new job—as a model for a new student’s sculpture project! But can Archie perfect the long-lost art of standing perfectly still?
Script: Angelo DeCesare
Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 4/17
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.