New Releases for 4/10/19

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #272

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE LEAD STORY: “The Legend of Sleepy Dale!” In this riff on classic Washington Irving tales, when Riverdale’s new teacher Ichabetty Cooper catches the eye of Archibald Van Andrews, it sends Veronica Van Lodge on the warpath, where she makes a frightful encounter!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/10

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES