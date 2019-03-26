New Releases for 3/27/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #1, JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #13, BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: PETS #1, ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 TP, and ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #16.



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch (2019-) #1

BRAND NEW SERIES! Sabrina is a teen witch who’s struggling with balancing the double life of high school and her burgeoning powers. Newly relocated to Greendale with her aunts Hilda and Zelda (also witches), Sabrina is trying to make the best of being the new girl in town which so far includes two intriguing love interests, an instant rivalry, a couple of misfits that could turn into BFFs, and trying to save the high school (and maybe the world) from crazy supernatural events. NBD!

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

Variant Covers: Stephanie Buscema, Adam Hughes, Victor Ibanez, Sandra Lanz

On Sale Date: 3/27

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #13

Where did Bingo take Jughead when he was near death after he was shot by Archie? As the epic first season of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER comes to a close, that mystery will be resolved—and the answer will only raise even more questions about Jughead and his werewolf legacy! It’s all part of our big finale, leading up into our mind blowing JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER VS VAMPIRONICA crossover!

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Covers: Vic Malhotra, Greg Scott

On Sale Date: 3/27

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER PETS #1

Betty and Veronica aren’t just each other’s BFFs, they also have some furry friends as well—and in this collection of off-the-wall and heartwarming stories put those pets in the spotlight!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 3/27

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 (TP)

Gotham City meets Riverdale in this crossover graphic novel that brings together some of the most iconic characters in comics and television! A battle in Gotham City extends its reach into Riverdale–and it’s up to the teens of Riverdale to recruit some help and place a call… to the Batcave!

Script: Jeff Parker and Michael Moreci

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Michael and Laura Allred

978-1-68255-847-8

$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/27

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #16

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE LEAD STORY: “Vet Regret” – Archie and Jughead have plans to take their beloved pets to the vet—but Vegas and Hot Dog won’t go that easily!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/27

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES