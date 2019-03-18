New Releases for 3/20/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #703, MAN FROM R.I.V.E.R.D.A.L.E. TP, and WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #87.
ARCHIE #703
Archie is in love! Yes, again. But this time his newfound romance has the whole town whispering. Who is this mystery lady, and how the heck did this happen?
Script: Nick Spencer
Art: Sandy Jarrell, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Marguerite Sauvage
Variant Covers: Tula Lotay, Chip Zdarsky
On Sale Date: 3/20
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
THE MAN FROM R.I.V.E.R.D.A.L.E. (TR)
The villainous Mad Doctor Doom and his organization C.R.U.S.H. have targeted the students of Riverdale High with a devious plan to turn them into the Walking Dazed! Now it’s up to special agent Archie Andrews and his team at R.I.V.E.R.D.A.L.E. to stop them in this chronological collection of the classic MAN FROM R.I.V.E.R.D.A.L.E. series!
Script: Frank Doyle
Art: Bob White
Cover: Bob White
978-1-68255-845-4
$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN
5 1/4 x 8”
TR
224 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/20
PREVIEW PAGES
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #87
BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Food for Thought” – Betty and Veronica are fed up with Archie’s noncommittal ways, so Archie decides to embrace the single life. To do it successfully he turns to the master—Jughead Jones. PLUS: A second all-new lead story featuring Bob Phantom by Ian Flynn and Pat & Tim Kennedy!
Script: Bill Golliher, Ian Flynn
Art: Jeff Shultz, Pat & Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 3/20
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.