New Releases for 3/20/19

ARCHIE #703

Archie is in love! Yes, again. But this time his newfound romance has the whole town whispering. Who is this mystery lady, and how the heck did this happen?

Script: Nick Spencer

Art: Sandy Jarrell, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Marguerite Sauvage

Variant Covers: Tula Lotay, Chip Zdarsky

On Sale Date: 3/20

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

THE MAN FROM R.I.V.E.R.D.A.L.E. (TR)

The villainous Mad Doctor Doom and his organization C.R.U.S.H. have targeted the students of Riverdale High with a devious plan to turn them into the Walking Dazed! Now it’s up to special agent Archie Andrews and his team at R.I.V.E.R.D.A.L.E. to stop them in this chronological collection of the classic MAN FROM R.I.V.E.R.D.A.L.E. series!

Script: Frank Doyle

Art: Bob White

Cover: Bob White

978-1-68255-845-4

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/20

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #87

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Food for Thought” – Betty and Veronica are fed up with Archie’s noncommittal ways, so Archie decides to embrace the single life. To do it successfully he turns to the master—Jughead Jones. PLUS: A second all-new lead story featuring Bob Phantom by Ian Flynn and Pat & Tim Kennedy!

Script: Bill Golliher, Ian Flynn

Art: Jeff Shultz, Pat & Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/20

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

