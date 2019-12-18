New Releases for 12/18/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 12/18/19!



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #2 (of 5)

BRAND NEW SERIES! Our mighty hero Cosmo experiences a strange vision that could finally lead his team to victory against the vicious Venusian Queen Hesper… or spell peril for him and his friends!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Tracy Yardley

Variant Covers: Mauro Fonseca, Diana Skelly

On Sale Date: 12/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #305

TWO NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORIES: “CHAAARRRRGE!” Archie and Betty are going on a winter whale watching cruise—as long as Archie can make it there on time! Will he and Betty have a fun winter expedition or will Archie miss the boat? PLUS: The New Crusaders are back in action from the team of Ian Flynn & Pat and Tim Kennedy!

Script: Bill Bettwy, Ian Flynn

Art: Jeff Shultz, Pat & Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/18

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

HOW TO PURCHASE: