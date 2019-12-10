New Releases for 12/11/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 12/11/19!



ARCHIE: 1955 #3 (of 5)

Archie’s making a big splash on the radio waves! But that’s nothing compared to his television debut. Archie’s star is rising quickly—but how does everyone else in his life feel about it?

Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn

Art: Ray-Anthony Height, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Ben Caldwell

Variant Covers: Jerry Ordway, Paul Renaud

On Sale Date: 12/11

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR (2019) #1

Get ready for yuletide fun and holiday cheer in this special collection of Christmas tales!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Harry Lucey, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/11

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #279

TWO NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORIES: “Take a Flying Leap” Betty and Veronica are going skydiving—or at least, Betty thinks Veronica’s going skydiving with her. Will Veronica pull a fast one on her BFF mid-air? PLUS: “The Case of the Walkaway Shoes” Veronica’s prized pair of designer Miranda shoes have gone missing, and she’ll do whatever she can to find the perp that stole them. This is a job for Sam Hill–well, at least a job he’s willing to take on for a nice sum. With his new assistant, Betty Cooper, by his side, will they be able to see who walked off with Veronica’s heels?

Script: Bill Golliher, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli, Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/11

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

