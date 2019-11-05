New Releases for 11/6/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 11/6/19!



BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #278

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Too Many Weatherbees!” When Mr. Weatherbee’s niece, Wendy, rides into town and steals Archie away, Betty and Veronica have to come up with a clever solution to get their freckle-faced boyfriend back!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito Peña

On Sale Date: 11/6

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

