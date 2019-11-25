New Releases for 11/27/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 11/27/19!



EVERYTHING’S ARCHIE VOL. 2 (TP)

EVERYTHING’S ARCHIE VOL. 2 is the second of a chronological collection of titles featuring the classic series. Back in the days of Saturday morning cartoons, The Archies ruled both TV and radio. While “Sugar, Sugar” was on the airwaves, you could also read the band’s adventures in this classic series — reprinted here again for fans young and old alike!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

978-1-68255-807-2

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/27

ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #23

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Jingles’ New Job!” Jingles the elf has given up on the elf business and moved to Riverdale! But Archie and his friends might not be too overjoyed to have this new person join their crew!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 11/27

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

