New Releases for 11/20/19

Archie: The Married Life 10th Anniversary #4 (of 6)

Archie and Veronica’s marriage has hit a rough patch—and when the one person they thought could help them deserts them, they’re left to pick up the pieces on their own. Then, Archie’s given the opportunity of a lifetime—but it could come at a high cost.

Script: Michael Uslan

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

Variant Covers: Rick Burchett, Billy Tucci

On Sale Date: 11/20

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: TRAVEL #1

Travel ‘round the globe with Archie and the gang! See the world–from The Archies on tour in the Philippines, to Raj’s documentary in India, a quick layover with Reggie in Rome and finally B&V getting some royal treatment in Canada!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/20

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS IN SPACE #2 (of 5)

A ComiXology Original!

Josie, Valerie and Melody awaken from their cryo-sleep to learn that they’re way off course! Meanwhile, a strange, hostile alien substance has gotten loose and has taken over the ship!

Script: Alex de Campi

Art: Devaki Neogi

Colors: Lee Loughridge

Letters: Jack Morelli

25 pages

$2.99 U.S.

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH VOL. 1 (TP)

Kelly Thompson (Uncanny X-Men) and artists Veronica Fish and Andy Fish (Spider-Woman, ARCHIE) team-up to tell the story of Sabrina Spellman, a teen witch who’s struggling with balancing the double life of high school and her burgeoning powers. Newly relocated to Greendale with her aunts Hilda and Zelda (also witches), Sabrina is trying to make the best of being the new girl in town which so far includes two intriguing love interests, an instant rivalry, a couple of misfits that could turn into BFFs, and trying to save the high school (and maybe the world) from crazy supernatural events. NBD! Collects SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH issues #1-5.

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

978-1-68255-805-8

$14.99 US/$16.99 CAN

6 x 9”

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/20

WORLD ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #94

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “It’s the Thoughtlessness That Counts!” Archie’s gone all-out with the Christmas gifts he ordered online for his family and friends! He put a lot of thought and care into each one—let’s just hope the right gifts go to the right people!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito Peña

On Sale Date: 11/20

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

