New Releases for 11/13/19

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #1 (of 5)

BRAND NEW SERIES! An investigation on the asteroid Ceres quickly becomes a quest for survival when Cosmo becomes the target of the ingenious battle princess Shih! The troubles only grow more fearsome as the Martian crew learns that the Queen of Venus is planning an interplanetary invasion!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Tracy Yardley

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Erin Hunting, Patrick Spaziante, Evan Stanley

On Sale Date: 11/13

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

Riverdale Season Three (TP)

Everyone is hiding something in this companion to the third season of the massive hit CW series Riverdale, by Scholastic writer Micol Ostow and Riverdale artists Thomas Pitilli and Joe Eisma. Take a deeper dive into some of the skeletons buried in and around Riverdale as well as hidden and unexpected connections to the Farm and the Game. Collects RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #s 1–5.

Script: Micol Ostow

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Andre Szymanowicz, Janice Chiang, John Workman

Cover: CW Photo Cover

978-1-68255-803-4

$17.99 US/$31.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/13

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #304

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “YuleTube!” Archie’s planning to become an Internet sensation by filming a video of Santa Claus visiting his home to bring presents on Christmas. But will Archie’s make believe video land him on the real naughty list?

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito Peña

On Sale Date: 11/13

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

