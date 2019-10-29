New Releases for 10/30/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 10/30/19!



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE: 1955 #2 (of 5)

BRAND NEW SERIES from the writing team that brought you ARCHIE: 1941! Archie Andrews’ rise to music superstardom begins to take form and all of Riverdale is captivated with their new crowned prince of rock and roll—but the cost of fame is already starting to add up.

Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn

Art: Tom Grummett, Bob Smith, Rick Burchett, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Derek Charm

Variant Covers: Ray-Anthony Height, Khary Randolph

On Sale Date: 10/30

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #5 (of 5)

It’s a grand melee as Jugheads from every timeline battle each other to capture our current Jughead! Who will be victorious and what kind of burger toppings will they pick? You don’t want to miss the thrilling conclusion to this fun sci-fi romp!

Script: Sina Grace

Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Derek Charm

Variant Covers: Brent Schoonover, Greg Smallwood

On Sale Date: 10/30

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #275

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “A Chip Off the Old Bloke” Smithers’ good-looking English nephew comes across the pond for a visit and causes fireworks between the girls.

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/30

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

HOW TO PURCHASE: