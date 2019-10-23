New Releases for 10/23/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 10/23/19!



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #3 (of 5)

Riverdale High is on lockdown while a group of new Predators and Predadogs menace the halls during the Halloween Dance. They’re on the search for Archie-Predator and they don’t care who stands in their way. It’s up to Archie and his pals (both new and old) to stand up to this terrifying threat—but do they have what it takes?

Script: Alex de Campi

Art: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick

Variant Covers: Laura Braga, Phil Hester, Jamal Igle, Sandy Jarrell, Pat & Tim Kennedy

On Sale Date: 10/23

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: SUPERNATURAL STORIES #1

Betty and Veronica are your guides in this collection of stories about all things creepy, unearthly and downright spooky!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/23

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS IN SPACE #1 (of 5)

A ComiXology Original! Josie and the Pussycats are the hottest band in outer space! But with fame and fortune comes turmoil as internal conflicts are threatening to tear the group apart. But that’s nothing compared to the alien horrors they’re about to encounter as they find themselves adrift in the vastness of space! Even if the Pussycats manage to stick together as a band, will they be able to survive the horrors that await them in the final frontier?

Part of the comiXology Originals line of exclusive digital content only available on comiXology and Kindle. On release, this these titles will be available as part of comiXology Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited and Prime Reading.

Script: Alex de Campi

Art: Devaki Neogi, Lee Loughridge, Jack Morelli

Cover: Devaki Neogi

On sale date: 10/23/19

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS HOP (TP)

Get your poodle skirts and letterman jackets ready, we’re going to a HOP featuring our most fun and hilarious stories! This collection features over 400 pages of iconic Archie tales in one amazing volume!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-68255-801-0

$9.99 US/$11.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

416 pp, B&W

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/23

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE: VARSITY EDITION HC VOL 02

ARCHIE: VARSITY EDITION VOL. 2 is the premium, hardcover collection of the best-selling ARCHIE series by Mark Waid. Featuring artists such as Joe Eisma, Pete Woods and more, this title collects the issues #13-22 of the series that has kept the comic book world talking for years.

Script: Mark Waid, Lori Matsumoto

Art: Joe Eisma, Pete Woods, Andre Szymanowicz, Jack Morelli

Cover: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick

978-1-68255-799-0

$29.99 US/$31.99 CAN

7 1/2 x 11”

288 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/23

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #5

Archie Comics has been around for over 75 years, and we’ve had our finger on the pulse of pop culture the entire time! This fifth issue of the brand-new digest series will be all about the weird and wacky, with some scary tales, sci-fi stories and a few NOT so cute-and-cuddly creatures!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Harry Lucey

On Sale Date: 10/23

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

HOW TO PURCHASE:

ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #22

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Hot Under the Collar!” When things get a little heated at Riverdale High, the faculty have to try their best not to lose their cool!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/23

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

HOW TO PURCHASE: