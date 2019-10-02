New Releases for 10/2/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 10/2/19!



ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR #1

Get ready for a hauntingly hilarious collection of some of the best Halloween stories Archie has to offer!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/2

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #277

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “The Joke’s on Us!” Veronica’s cousin Leroy wreaks havoc when he comes to visit with his practical jokes and gags.

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/2

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

