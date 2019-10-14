New Releases for 10/16/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 10/16/19!



ARCHIE #708 – Archie and Sabrina Part 4

Archie and Sabrina have been successful at keeping their relationship a secret from everyone—even despite Archie’s now-public persona. But can they continue their mystery around the people in Sabrina’s life? Meanwhile, Reggie and Jughead continue to investigate their own mystery… and stumble upon some big hints! PLUS: We’re honoring all our furry friends with a very special PET PALS photo variant as Archie Comics is proud to support the ASPCA® and its mission to save lives. To learn more, visit: aspca.org

Script: Nick Spencer and Mariko Tamaki

Art: Sandy Jarrell, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Derek Charm

Variant Covers: Eva Cabrera, Ramon K. Perez, Pet Pals Photo Variant

On Sale Date: 10/16

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

Archie: The Married Life 10th Anniversary #3 (of 6)

The story that follows Archie’s two possible futures—one where he’s married to Veronica and another where he’s married to Betty—presses on! Tragedy strikes Archie and Veronica’s life together and leads the couple to confront some difficult questions while the political landscape of Riverdale is on the cusp of drastically changing. Meanwhile, Archie and Betty’s marriage is less-than-perfect, but a once-in-a-lifetime music opportunity for Archie might lead to some huge changes!

Script: Michael Uslan

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

Variant Covers: Howard Chaykin, Marguerite Sauvage

On Sale Date: 10/16

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BLOSSOMS 666 (TP)

Cheryl and Jason Blossom are a pair of seemingly normal kids in Riverdale. They’re wealthy, popular and likeable–but they also harbor a deep, dark secret–one of the Blossom Twins is the Anti-Christ. Both want the title, and no one in Riverdale is safe. Collects BLOSSOMS: 666 issues #1-5.

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Laura Braga

978-1-68255-797-6

$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/16

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #93

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “The Facts of Leaf” Archie’s stuck cleaning up all the leaves on the Riverdale High School lawn—on a Saturday! Can he get by with a little help from his friends, or will they all leaf him alone?

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/16

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

