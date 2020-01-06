New Releases for 1/8/20

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 1/8/20!
ARCHIE: 1955 #4 (of 5)
Archie reaches the pinnacle of rock and roll heaven; hit records, TV, movies and thousands of adoring fans, but cracks are beginning to show–it’s terrifying at the top but the possibility of falling from it is far worse.
Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn
Art: Derek Charm, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Peter Krause
Variant Covers: Mike and Laura Allred, Jamal Igle
On Sale Date: 1/8
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL. 7: MUSICAL GENIUS (TR)
Join The Archies and Josie and the Pussycats as they showcase their musical abilities to the world! It’s a match made in rock ‘n’ roll heaven when two of the greatest bands—along with a number of other musical outfits in Riverdale—all get together to make sweet music!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Various
978-1-68255-811-9
$19.99 US/$21.99 CAN
6 5/8 x 10”
TR
304 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/8
B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #277
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “What, Me ‘Warrior’?” Betty and Veronica are competing to be on an episode of US Athletic Warriors—and you may be very surprised to find out who makes the cut!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 1/8
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
