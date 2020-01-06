New Releases for 1/8/20

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 1/8/20!



ARCHIE: 1955 #4 (of 5)

Archie reaches the pinnacle of rock and roll heaven; hit records, TV, movies and thousands of adoring fans, but cracks are beginning to show–it’s terrifying at the top but the possibility of falling from it is far worse.

Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn

Art: Derek Charm, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Peter Krause

Variant Covers: Mike and Laura Allred, Jamal Igle

On Sale Date: 1/8

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL. 7: MUSICAL GENIUS (TR)

Join The Archies and Josie and the Pussycats as they showcase their musical abilities to the world! It’s a match made in rock ‘n’ roll heaven when two of the greatest bands—along with a number of other musical outfits in Riverdale—all get together to make sweet music!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

978-1-68255-811-9

$19.99 US/$21.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10”

TR

304 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/8

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #277

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “What, Me ‘Warrior’?” Betty and Veronica are competing to be on an episode of US Athletic Warriors—and you may be very surprised to find out who makes the cut!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/8

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

