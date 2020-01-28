New Releases for 1/29/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new Archie Comics on sale in comic shops and digital platforms beginning 1/29/20!



WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #96

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: When Mr. Weatherbee gives Archie and Jug the option of community service over detention, the boys volunteer with Riverdale’s Wildlife Control Dept. just in time for a rogue bear to take up residence in Pickens Park! A trap is set–and so is the stage! What could POSSIBLY go wrong?!

Script: Jack Morelli

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/29

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS IN SPACE #4 (of 5)

A ComiXology Original!

Josie and the Pussycats are the hottest band in outer space! But with fame and fortune comes turmoil as internal conflicts are threatening to tear the group apart. But that’s nothing compared to the alien horrors they’re about to encounter as they find themselves adrift in the vastness of space! Even if the Pussycats manage to stick together as a band, will they be able to survive the horrors that await them in the final frontier?

Script: Alex de Campi

Art: Devaki Neogi, Lee Loughridge, Jack Morelli

Cover: Devaki Neogi

On Sale Date: 1/29/19

25 pages

$2.99 U.S.

ComiXology Original

