New Releases for 1/22/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new Archie Comics on sale in comic shops beginning 1/22/20!
To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #306
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “The Dating Analysis” Dilton wonders why Archie is so successful with girls, so he asks Archie if he can tag along on a few of his dates to gain a better understanding of romance—but will Dilton’s research yield great results, or will Dilton actually know much more about dating than Archie does?
Script: Francis Bonnet
Art: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 1/22
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Order a subscription direct from the Archie Comics Online Store!
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
ARCHIE MODERN CLASSICS VOL. 2
After 75+ years of humorous tales, the Riverdale gang are still going strong! Archie is proud to present the best stories from 2019 – collected for the first time ever. Don’t miss these modern classics!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
978-1-64576-967-5
$9.99 US/$11.99 CAN
5 ¼ x 7 ½”
TR
256 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/22
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Get a copy from the Archie Comics Store!
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Order from your favorite retailer!
Read it digitally on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #5 (of 5)
Classic Betty and Veronica have enlisted the help of an unexpected friend to combat against the Predator war raging inside the halls of Riverdale High, while new-Riverdale Betty and Jughead are traveling far, far away to fight the good fight right at its source in the conclusion to this epic crossover event!
Script: Alex de Campi
Art: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick
Variant Covers: Thomas Mandrake, Les McClaine, Jerry Ordway, Jeff Shultz, Wilfredo Torres
On Sale Date: 1/22
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Order direct from the Archie Comics Online Store!
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: WHAT IF? #1
What if Betty was the rich debutante and Veronica was the regular girl-next-door? What if Archie had an identical twin? Consider these and more zany options as Betty and Veronica ponder wild and out-of-this-world scenarios!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 1/22
24-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Order direct from the Archie Comics Online Store!
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #306
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Peak Shape!” Betty and Veronica decide to take up trail running—but will the mountainside provide to be too much wilderness for Veronica to handle?
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 1/22
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Order a subscription direct from the Archie Comics Online Store!
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #3 (of 5)
Cosmo and Astra investigate a planet of spooky shadows, little do they know it’s actually an ambush led by one of the evil Venusian Battle Princesses, Boudica! Can the pair overcome the devious dark devils, or will they be overshadowed by the barbarous battling Boudica?!
Script: Ian Flynn
Art: Tracy Yardley, Evan Stanley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Tracy Yardley
Variant Covers: Vincent Lovallo, Jaime Ugarte
On Sale Date: 1/22
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Get a copy from the Archie Comics Online Store!
Find it at your local comic shop!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE (TP)
When Jughead messes up his Riverdale Annual Bake-Off pie recipe so terribly, he is disqualified and banned from all future Bake-Offs! Jug goes to unthinkable lengths to fix his error: time travel! Even Riverdale’s most erudite teenager can’t manage the delicate dance of going back in time, and poor Juggie lands himself in an epic battle to keep the time stream intact! Collects the full five-issue JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE mini-series.
Script: Sina Grace
Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Derek Charm
978-1-64576-969-9
$14.99 US/$16.99 CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
144 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/22
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Order online from the Archie Comics Store!
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Get a copy from your favorite retailer!
Read a digital copy on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #2 (of 4)
Veronica digs deeper into her family’s vampire history, uncovering a shocking revelation. Meanwhile, Archie and Betty have a dangerous encounter with Fangs–one they barely escape!
Script: Frank Tieri, Michael Moreci
Art: Audrey Mok, Lee Loughridge, Jack Morelli
Cover: Audrey Mok
Variant Covers: Megan Hutchison, Greg Smallwood
On Sale Date: 1/22
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.