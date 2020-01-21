New Releases for 1/22/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new Archie Comics on sale in comic shops beginning 1/22/20!



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #306

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “The Dating Analysis” Dilton wonders why Archie is so successful with girls, so he asks Archie if he can tag along on a few of his dates to gain a better understanding of romance—but will Dilton’s research yield great results, or will Dilton actually know much more about dating than Archie does?

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/22

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE MODERN CLASSICS VOL. 2

After 75+ years of humorous tales, the Riverdale gang are still going strong! Archie is proud to present the best stories from 2019 – collected for the first time ever. Don’t miss these modern classics!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-967-5

$9.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 ¼ x 7 ½”

TR

256 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/22

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #5 (of 5)

Classic Betty and Veronica have enlisted the help of an unexpected friend to combat against the Predator war raging inside the halls of Riverdale High, while new-Riverdale Betty and Jughead are traveling far, far away to fight the good fight right at its source in the conclusion to this epic crossover event!

Script: Alex de Campi

Art: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick

Variant Covers: Thomas Mandrake, Les McClaine, Jerry Ordway, Jeff Shultz, Wilfredo Torres

On Sale Date: 1/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: WHAT IF? #1

What if Betty was the rich debutante and Veronica was the regular girl-next-door? What if Archie had an identical twin? Consider these and more zany options as Betty and Veronica ponder wild and out-of-this-world scenarios!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 1/22

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #306

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Peak Shape!” Betty and Veronica decide to take up trail running—but will the mountainside provide to be too much wilderness for Veronica to handle?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/22

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #3 (of 5)

Cosmo and Astra investigate a planet of spooky shadows, little do they know it’s actually an ambush led by one of the evil Venusian Battle Princesses, Boudica! Can the pair overcome the devious dark devils, or will they be overshadowed by the barbarous battling Boudica?!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Evan Stanley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Tracy Yardley

Variant Covers: Vincent Lovallo, Jaime Ugarte

On Sale Date: 1/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE (TP)

When Jughead messes up his Riverdale Annual Bake-Off pie recipe so terribly, he is disqualified and banned from all future Bake-Offs! Jug goes to unthinkable lengths to fix his error: time travel! Even Riverdale’s most erudite teenager can’t manage the delicate dance of going back in time, and poor Juggie lands himself in an epic battle to keep the time stream intact! Collects the full five-issue JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE mini-series.

Script: Sina Grace

Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Derek Charm

978-1-64576-969-9

$14.99 US/$16.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/22

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #2 (of 4)

Veronica digs deeper into her family’s vampire history, uncovering a shocking revelation. Meanwhile, Archie and Betty have a dangerous encounter with Fangs–one they barely escape!

Script: Frank Tieri, Michael Moreci

Art: Audrey Mok, Lee Loughridge, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Megan Hutchison, Greg Smallwood

On Sale Date: 1/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS