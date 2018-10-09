Archie Comics New Releases for 10/10/18

What’s new in the town of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #9, ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR, ARCHIE VOL. 6, and BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #267.
To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #9
Marmaduke “Moose” Mason is dead, having been executed by the Cooper clan after turning into a werewolf. Then who… or what… is FrankenMoose? Find out as Jughead the Hunger goes classic movie monster with “FrankenMoose Meets the Wolf Jug” Part 1!
Script: Frank Tieri
Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Adam Gorham
Variant Covers: Thomas Pitilli, Marguerite Sauvage
On Sale Date: 10/10
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Order online from the Archie Comics Store!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it digitally on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR #1
Get ready for a horrifyingly hilarious collection of some of the best Halloween stories Archie has to offer!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/10
24-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
ARCHIE VOL. 6 (TP)
It all comes down to this! The Riverdale gang—held hostage by Cheryl Blossom’s father! Reggie—at last paying for his crimes! And when all is said and done, Riverdale is turned upside down once more! Collects issues #28-32 of the ongoing ARCHIE series!
Script: Mark Waid, Ian Flynn
Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Audrey Mok
978-1-68255-869-0
$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN
6 x 9”
TR
144 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/10
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Order online from the Archie Comics Store!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #267
Brand New Lead Story: “Nepotism Schism” When Betty gets a job at Lodge Industries, she takes to it immediately! But is she the best employee because of her hard work, or because she’s the BFF of the boss’s daughter?
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/10
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Subscribe from the Archie Comics Store!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES