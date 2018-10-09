Archie Comics New Releases for 10/10/18

What’s new in the town of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #9, ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR, ARCHIE VOL. 6, and BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #267.



JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #9

Marmaduke “Moose” Mason is dead, having been executed by the Cooper clan after turning into a werewolf. Then who… or what… is FrankenMoose? Find out as Jughead the Hunger goes classic movie monster with “FrankenMoose Meets the Wolf Jug” Part 1!

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Covers: Thomas Pitilli, Marguerite Sauvage

On Sale Date: 10/10

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR #1

Get ready for a horrifyingly hilarious collection of some of the best Halloween stories Archie has to offer!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/10

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

ARCHIE VOL. 6 (TP)

It all comes down to this! The Riverdale gang—held hostage by Cheryl Blossom’s father! Reggie—at last paying for his crimes! And when all is said and done, Riverdale is turned upside down once more! Collects issues #28-32 of the ongoing ARCHIE series!

Script: Mark Waid, Ian Flynn

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

978-1-68255-869-0

$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN

6 x 9”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/10

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #267

Brand New Lead Story: “Nepotism Schism” When Betty gets a job at Lodge Industries, she takes to it immediately! But is she the best employee because of her hard work, or because she’s the BFF of the boss’s daughter?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/10

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

