New to Archie Unlimited – 5/23/18

RIVERDALE #8: Small town kids get a taste of big city life when the “core four” go to NYC for the weekend. Archie tries to keep up with Veronica’s high society pals, Betty and Jughead worry that their relationship may not survive outside the bubble of their hometown, and Kevin and Cheryl don’t intend to miss out on a day of mischief in the Big Apple…

BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #1: The toughest gang in Riverdale is one you’d least expect: the Vixens, led by Riverdale High’s own Betty and Veronica!

YOUR PAL ARCHIE #4: After Mr. Lodge permanently bans Archie from the mansion, what happens when he finds Archie behind the wheel of his limousine?

THE BEST OF ARCHIE AMERICANA: GOLDEN AGE: Since 1941, Archie and his perennial teenage friends have entertained the masses. In this sister volume to our best-selling BEST OF ARCHIE series, you’ll journey the 1940s and 1950s and unearth the roots of an American institution.

ARCHIE & ME COMICS DIGEST #2: In the BRAND NEW holiday story “Jingles Jangle,” Jingles the elf loses his holiday powers due to a spell cast by Sugarplum—so his only choice is to take up residence with Archie!

BETTY & VERONICA COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #258: In the BRAND NEW Christmas story “The LAST Noelle,” Santa’s daughter Noelle wants to experience normal high school life—but if Betty & Veronica interfere, will Santa put them on his naughty list?

ARCHIE #301-306: Classic stories from the 1980s are here featuring all of your favorite Riverdale High students!

