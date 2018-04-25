New to Archie Unlimited – 4/25/18

Want to see what’s new on Archie Unlimited this week?

In JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #1, Jughead Jones is a werewolf, and Reggie Mantle has fallen victim to Jughead’s monstrous ways. Now Betty Cooper: Werewolf Hunter along with Archie Andrews are hot on the trail of Jughead.

It’s magic, music, mayhem and ZOMBIES (oh yeah, and hamburgers—plenty of hamburgers!) in JUGHEAD VOL. 3, collecting issues #12-16.

6 classic back issues of ARCHIE from 1982 will have you laughing along with the pals and gals from Riverdale High!

