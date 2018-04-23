Home News New to Archie Unlimited – 4/18/18

New to Archie Unlimited – 4/18/18

Want to see what’s new on Archie Unlimited this week?

In RIVERDALE #7,  Dilton Doiley takes drastic steps to prepare for the end of the world and Jughead is caught in a dilemma—should he humor Dilton or try to stop him? And what if Dilton’s right about the apocalypse? Set in the world of the The CW’s hit Riverdale TV show!

A new digest series full of classic Archie Comics fun begins in ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #1!

10 classic back issues of ARCHIE from 1984 will have you laughing along with the pals and gals from Riverdale High!

New to Archie Unlimited – 4/18/18

  • Riverdale #7
  • Archie & Me Comics Digest #1
  • Archie #328
  • Archie #329
  • Archie #330
  • Archie #321
  • Archie #322
  • Archie #323
  • Archie #324
  • Archie #325
  • Archie #326
  • Archie #327

Get Archie Unlimited for $7.99 a month!

SIGN UP NOW!

Download the Archie App on iOS!

Comments are closed