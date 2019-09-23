Mysteries swirl inside Fox Forest in ARCHIE #708!

Archie and Sabrina have been successful at keeping their relationship a secret from everyone in Riverdale, but with multiple mysteries swirling in Fox Forest and Reggie and Jughead one step behind, are their days of keeping things under wraps numbered?

The next issue of the fan-favorite ARCHIE series, exploring the origins of Archie and Sabrina’s new romance, will be available in comic shops and on digital platforms October 16th from writers Nick Spencer and Mariko Tamaki, artist Sandy Jarrell, colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli.

