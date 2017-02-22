Get a sneak peek at the Archie Comics solicitations for May 2017!

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in May 2017. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

ARCHIE #20

Cheryl Blossom finally goes on the warpath, and her target will surprise you! And why does Betty have second thoughts about her new boyfriend every time Archie walks by…?

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Pete Woods, Andre Szymanowicz, Jack Morelli

Archie #20 CVR A Reg: Pete Woods

Archie #20 CVR B Var: Adam Gorham

Archie #20 CVR C Var: Rebekah Isaacs

On Sale Date: 5/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

THE ARCHIES ONE-SHOT (RESOLICIT)

BRAND NEW ONE-SHOT SPECIAL! Follow Archie’s quest to make his songwriting dreams a reality, and see what happens when the rock ‘n’ roll dream starts affecting his relationships with his closest friends. Join co-writers Alex Segura and Matthew Rosenberg (Archie Meets Ramones) and artist Joe Eisma (Archie) for a power-pop one-shot that goes loud on the music, fun and friendship.

Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg

Art: Joe Eisma

The Archies One-Shot CVR A Reg: Jaime Hernandez

The Archies One-Shot CVR B Var: David Mack

The Archies One-Shot CVR C Var: Audrey Mok

On Sale Date: 5/24

48-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

BETTY AND VERONICA BY ADAM HUGHES VOLUME 1 (TR)

BETTY AND VERONICA BY ADAM HUGHES VOLUME 1 collects legendary artist Adam Hughes’ iconic three issue run of the ALL-NEW Betty and Veronica comic series. Betty and Veronica are America’s sweethearts… until they turn on each other! Friendships will shatter. Cities will burn. Nails will be broken.

Script: Adam Hughes

Art: Adam Hughes, Jose Villarrubia, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Hughes

978-1-68255-985-7

$12.99/$14.99CAN

TR

104 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/10

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #7

Josie and the Pussycats are on a roll like never before, racking up award wins and climbing the charts! But are the “and the Pussycats” living their dreams, or just Josie’s? Are Melody and Valerie ready to try their hand at succeeding on their own terms?

Script: Marguerite Bennett, Cameron DeOrdio

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Josie and the Pussycats #7 CVR A Reg: Audrey Mok

Josie and the Pussycats #7 CVR B Var: Jen Bartel

Josie and the Pussycats #7 CVR C Var: Tom Grummett

On Sale Date: 5/31

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

JUGHEAD #15

Sabrina the Teenage Witch tries to do something nice for Jughead, but it ends up creating a comedy of errors in which he’s the most desired bachelor in town. From new writing team Mark Waid (Archie) and Ian Flynn (Sonic the Hedgehog)!

Script: Mark Waid and Ian Flynn

Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms and Jack Morelli

Jughead #15 CVR A Reg: Derek Charm

Jughead #15 CVR B Var: Sandy Jarrell

Jughead #15 CVR C Var: Marguerite Sauvage

On Sale Date: 5/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

LITTLE JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS ONE-SHOT

Josie and the Pussycats’ drummer Melody comes across colorful kitties and decides to adopt them as band mascots. But these aren’t ordinary kittens—they’re magical, and they’re about to rock Little Josie, Valerie and Melody’s world like never before!

Script: Art Baltazar and Franco

Art: Art Baltazar

Little Josie One-Shot CVR A Reg: Art Baltazar

Little Josie One-Shot CVR B Var: Katie Cook

Little Josie One-Shot CVR C Var: Franco

On Sale Date: 5/10

48-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS VOL 1 (TR)

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS VOL. 1 is the first collection of an all-new take on the world’s biggest comic book band. Marguerite Bennett (DC Comics’ Bombshells, Marvel’s A-Force) and co-writer Cameron DeOrdio team with Audrey Mok (Heroine Chic) to retell the origin and story behind the music for Josie, Valerie and Melody. Collects issues 1-5 of the top hit Josie and the Pussycats ongoing series.

Script: Marguerite Bennett and Cameron DeOrdio

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick and Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

978-1-68255-989-5

$17.99/$19.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/24

REGGIE AND ME #5

Forced to face the consequences of his recent actions, Reggie also confronts his most painful crisis as we learn Vader’s fate. Plus: Big Moose lashes back! Midge makes a startling revelation! Betty makes a daring move and Archie gathers the gang for a climax you won’t want to miss!

Script: Tom DeFalco

Art: Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Reggie and Me #5 CVR A Reg: Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick

Reggie and Me #5 CVR B Var: Shawn McManus

Reggie and Me #5 CVR C Reg: Jim Towe

On Sale Date: 5/3

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

RIVERDALE #2 (RESOLICIT)

Set in the same universe as the hit CW series, Riverdale continues to reveal untold stories of the world’s most famous teenagers. When five students from different social cliques (Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Josie) end up in Saturday detention together—will they kill each other or come together against the forces of evil that brought them there?

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Various

Art: Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, Janice Chiang, John Workman

Riverdale #2 CVR A Reg: Francesco Francavilla

Riverdale #2 CVR B Var: Michael Dooney

Riverdale #2 CVR C Var: Matthew Southworth

On Sale Date: 5/3

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #279

It’s MUSIC MONTH! In the BRAND NEW LEAD STORY “And the Winner Is….” The Archies win an NTV music award, but an overzealous pop star steals their thunder! When they find out she was just using their moment for publicity, the gang decides to turn the tables on her!!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 5/31

160-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S FUNHOUSE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #27

In the BRAND NEW MUSICAL LEAD STORY “Viva la Vinyl,” Archie gets in on the vinyl record craze! But when he accidentally destroys an old autographed “Elton Pretzley” album from his parents’ collection, he has to go on a hunt to track it down again… and get it autographed by “Elton” himself!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 5/24

256-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS HOOPLA (TR)

Get ready for the biggest collection EVER of the best and brightest stories Archie Comics has to offer! In this edition of the ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS series, get ready for a HOOPLA of fun and entertainment with Archie!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

978-1-68255-974-1

$14.99/$16.99CAN

TR

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/31

ARCHIE’S 75th ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #9

Celebrate Archie’s 75th anniversary in a special way with this commemorative digest that revisits the momentous “Love Showdown” storyline!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

On Sale Date: 5/3

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S 75th ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #10

Celebrate Archie’s 75th anniversary in a special way with this commemorative digest that presents the always-entertaining fairy tale stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

On Sale Date: 5/31

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA SUMMER ANNUAL #254

The MUSICAL MAYHEM continues in the NEW lead story “Brigitte’s Jingle Jangle”! There’s a silly commercial jingle going around that the girls can’t stop laughing at—except one person who doesn’t find it funny—Brigitte! It’s her voice in the jingle, but is the payout worth the humiliation? Betty and Veronica have some advice…

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 5/17

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #68

More MUSICAL MADNESS in the NEW story “The Fill-In”! The Archies are at the end of their latest tour when the unthinkable happens: Jughead gets sick from eating some bad food at a hole-in-the-wall on the road. They need a replacement drummer …fast! Introducing… Jughead’s little sister Jellybean!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 5/10

160-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.