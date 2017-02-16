Marvel Entertainment and Archie Comics Announce Collaboration with MARVEL COMICS DIGEST

All-new Marvel digest collections increases exposure of Marvel’s favorite Super Heroes with new digest format within large chain retailers and in comic shop markets nationwide

New York, NY—Feb 16, 2017— Marvel Entertainment and Archie Comics, two of the leading pop culture and entertainment brands in the world, announced plans to create and distribute a new MARVEL COMICS DIGEST for “big box retailers,” newsstand, and comic shops, packaged and distributed by Archie. The digest format, long the specialty of Archie, will spotlight some of the best-loved Marvel Comics tales for new and young readers in a captivating way that will create new direct comic book market customers.

Archie Comics will publish six Marvel digests a year, with four hitting in 2017. The collections will feature various eras and stories including many of Marvel’s most recognizable heroes, with the Amazing Spider-Man and the Avengers hitting first. MARVEL COMICS DIGEST: Starring The Amazing Spider-Man, hits in June. Future MARVEL COMICS DIGEST will feature Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Wolverine, and the X-Men!

“The Marvel brand, for decades, has been cultivating a popularity that has recently exploded worldwide,” said David Gabriel, SVP Sales & Marketing, Marvel Entertainment. “Working closely with Archie, Marvel is beyond excited to continue its reach and exposure level as we offer our retailer partners, local comic shops and large chain retailers, a new, fun, and easily digestible way to dive into the Marvel Comics Universe and produce life-long fans.”

“For years, Archie has made the digest format our bread and butter. We are supremely excited to spotlight iconic characters like Spider-Man and the Avengers through this major partnership with Marvel,” said Jon Goldwater, Publisher/CEO of Archie Comics. “These books will serve as a great introduction to the Marvel Universe for new readers and a very special, curated selection of stories for existing fans. It’s a win-win!”

