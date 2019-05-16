Katy Keene – First Look Teaser

From the executive producers of Riverdale, ‘Katy Keene‘ is coming soon to The CW! Check out the official first look at the series in the video above!

Per the official logline, ‘Katy Keene‘ is set “in a timeless New York City, as enchanting as Riverdale is moody, as aspiring fashion designer Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) meets Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), fresh off the bus to chase her musical dreams. Their world is populated with kindred-spirit starving artists, including mysterious socialite Pepper Smith (Julie Chan) and Broadway-bound performer Jorge Lopez – and his drag queen alter ego, Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp). While their climb to the top is rife with obstacles, this found family will stop at nothing to see their names in lights.”

A spin-off of The CW’s Riverdale, the new series is executive produced and written by Roberto Aguirre–Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Michael Grassi. ‘Katy Keene’ will be produced by Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV in association with CBS Television Studios. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater serve as executive producers. Maggie Kiley will serve as director and executive producer.

Katy’s comic origins date back to 1945, when she was introduced in Wilbur Comics #5 by Bill Woggon. The model, actress and singer is known for her impeccable taste in fashion. The ‘Katy Keene’ comics were well-liked for including fan-submitted fashion designs and fun reader activities.

A new graphic novel collection reprinting the best Katy Keene comic book stories is set for release this summer in comic book shops and book stores, with plans for more Katy Keene content to be announced at a later date.

