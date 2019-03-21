June 2019 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in June / July 2019. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS. VAMPIRONICA #3 of 5



How did the worlds of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER and VAMPIRONICA come together? Meet Jinx… who may be the most powerful being in either universe. Is she good? Bad? Whatever she is, she may the only one to hold the key to fixing the two realities and prevent an all-out werewolf/ vampire war!

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

JTH VS. VAMP #3 CVR A Reg: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Matt Herms

JTH VS. VAMP #3 CVR B Var: Dan Panosian

JTH VS. VAMP #3 CVR C Var: Cat Staggs

On Sale Date: 6/26

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE #706: ARCHIE AND SABRINA #2 (of 5)

Archie and Sabrina are the hottest couple in Riverdale—but how did their whirlwind romance come to be? This issue introduces readers to the history of their magical love story, as we welcome special co-writer Mariko Tamaki to the Archie universe!

Script: Nick Spencer, Mariko Tamaki

Art: Sandy Jarrell, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE #706 CVR A Reg: Veronica Fish

ARCHIE #706 CVR B Var: Rebekah Isaacs, Kelly Fitzpatrick

ARCHIE #706 CVR C Var: Stephen Mooney

On Sale Date: 7/24

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

ARCHIE: 1941 (TR)

Archie Andrews and the gang have seen it all since the characters made their comics debut in 1941, and now they’re going back to their roots in a tale set in Riverdale during World War II. Written by comics legend Mark Waid (Archie, Captain America) with longtime collaborators co-writer Brian Augustyn (The Flash, JLA) and artist Peter Krause (Superman), Archie: 1941 finds Riverdale dealing with the impact of the impending conflict on the small town and in the personal lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Reggie.

Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn

Art: Peter Krause, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Peter Krause, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-68255-823-2

$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/19

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #1 (of 5)

BRAND NEW SERIES! When Jughead messes up his Riverdale Annual Bake-Off pie recipe so terribly, he is disqualified and banned from all future Bake-Offs! Jug goes to unthinkable lengths to fix his error: time travel! Even Riverdale’s most erudite teenager can’t manage the delicate dance of going back in time, and poor Juggie lands himself in an epic battle to keep the time stream intact!

Script: Sina Grace

Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #1 CVR A Reg: Derek Charm

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #1 CVR B Reg: Tyler Boss

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #1 CVR C Reg: Francesco Francavilla

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #1 CVR D Reg: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #1 CVR E Reg: Tracy Yardley

On Sale Date: 6/12

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #4

The comic based on the hit CW series is back! These two stories set between episodes of season 3 of Riverdale are filled with thrills! First, Betty is caught up in a dangerous pact with someone way too close to home, then #Veggie stave off terror on the high seas when an overnight on Ronnie’s boat goes all kinds of wrong.

Script: Micol Ostow

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Janice Chiang, John Workman, Andre Szymanowicz

RIVERDALE S3 #4 CVR A Reg: Thomas Pitilli

RIVERDALE S3 #4 CVR B Var: Joe Eisma

On Sale Date: 6/26

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #3 (of 5)

As danger intensifies and mysteries deepen in Greendale, Sabrina finds it increasingly difficult to keep her own secrets. And while the whole town is on edge from the most recent “monster” attack, Sabrina has tracked the source of the disturbances back to her high school. It may be up to Sabrina to save her new town by solving this one her own…but when the secrets she uncovers hit too close to home she’ll have to make some very tough choices.

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #3 CVR A Reg: Veronica Fish

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #3 CVR B Var: Victor Ibanez

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #3 CVR C Var: Jenn St. Onge

On Sale Date: 6/5

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #300

BRAND NEW STORY: “His Days are Numbered!” The number 300 seems to be following Archie everywhere! Is it just a coincidence, or is something unusual going on? Join us as we celebrate 300 issues of the Archie digest!

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/26

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #18

BRAND NEW STORY: “Saturday Knight!” Archie doesn’t have any plans for his Saturday night—so he spends it around town, enjoying some “me” time—but Archie’s solo adventure might just make him the most popular guy in town!

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/5

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AND FRIENDS: BEACH PARTY #1



Get ready for fun in the sun with Archie and his pals ‘n’ gals! This new issue of Archie and Friends features an epic beach party with an unexpected guest, a water skiing mishap, a beach movie starring none other than Archie Andrews… and more in this collection of classic-style summer stories!

Script: Dan Parent,

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

A&F: BEACH PARTY #1 CVR A Reg: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/12

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA: FRIENDS FOREVER (TR)

Classic Betty and Veronica stories are back with this collection of tales that see the two iconic BFFs travel the world and get into all kinds of international adventures—loaded with friendship and fun!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-68255-821-8

$12.99 US/$14.99 CAN

6 x 9”

TR

120 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/12

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #274

BRAND NEW STORY: “A Squeak from Beyond!” A fun night at the Lodge Mansion gets a supernatural twist when Veronica gets everyone to try to communicate with others from the great beyond! But will everyone be convinced of Veronica’s new abilities?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/19

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #271

BRAND NEW STORY: “Fortunately Enough!” Betty and Veronica consult a psychic about their love lives—but will they like what the future has in store for them and their red-headed love interest?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/12

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.