Get a sneak peek at the Archie Comics solicitations for July 2017!

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in July 2017. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #7



THE HORROR ADVENTURES OF SABRINA RETURN! Learn the haunting back story of Sabrina’s father, Edward Spellman.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Art: Robert Hack, Jack Morelli

Cover: Robert Hack

Variant Cover: Moritat

On Sale Date: 7/5

40-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

ARCHIE #22



The end has come for one of Riverdale’s most beloved residents. This is one you’re going to want to buy, keep, and re-read over the years, because we promise it will never leave you.

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Pete Woods, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pete Woods

Variant Cover: Thomas Pitilli, Greg Smallwood

On Sale Date: 7/19

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #8



The Pussycats take Tokyo! As the band prepares for the biggest audience of its career, two men enter, one manager leaves in… BEYOND TOKYO DOME.

Script: Marguerite Bennett, Cameron DeOrdio

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Rian Gonzales, Brent Schoonover

On Sale Date: 7/12

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

RIVERDALE #4



From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW series Riverdale, this ALL-NEW, ongoing comic series features stories set in between episodes of the new CW TV series Riverdale.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Various

Art: Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, Janice Chiang, John Workman

Cover: Francesco Francavilla

Variant Covers: Robert Hack, T. Rex

On Sale Date: 7/5

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

RIVERDALE DIGEST #2



See how everything led to the CW’s Riverdale TV show with this digest-sized collection featuring stories from our recently relaunched titles, including Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica, Josie and the Pussycats and Reggie and Me!

Script: Mark Waid, Adam Hughes, Chip Zdarsky, Marguerite Bennett, Cameron DeOrdio, Tom DeFalco

Art: Fiona Staples, Erica Henderson, Adam Hughes, Audrey Mok, Sandy Jarrell, Andre Szymanowicz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 7/5

128-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

ROAD TO RIVERDALE VOL 3 (TR)



READ THE STORIES THAT INSPIRED THE NEW CW TV SERIES! Road to Riverdale Vol. 3 features stories from Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica, Josie and the Pussycats, and Reggie & Me.

Script: Mark Waid, Chip Zdarsky, Adam Hughes, Marguerite Bennett & Cameron Deordio, Tom DeFalco

Art: Fiona Staples, Erica Henderson, Adam Hughes, Audrey Mok, Sandy Jarrell, Andre Szymanowicz, Jose Villarrubia, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francesco Francavilla

978-1-68255-964-2

$14.99/$16.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

136 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/19

ALL-NEW CLASSIC ARCHIE: YOUR PAL, ARCHIE! #1



Classic-style Archie makes his return in this ALL-NEW, ALL-AGES comic from Ty Templeton and Dan Parent! Issue 1 features one of five connecting variant covers by Les McClaine. Collect them all to create one giant image of Pop’s Chock’lit Shop!

Script: Ty Templeton

Art: Dan Parent, Ty Templeton, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

Variant Cover: Les McClaine

On Sale Date: 7/26

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

ARCHIE COMICS SUPER SPECIAL #8



Archie Super Special Magazine features the greatest stories from the Archie vault, plus creator spotlights, the latest news and much, much more!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 7/26

128-page, full color comic

$9.99 U.S.

ARCHIE CROSSOVER COLLECTION (TR)



Get ready for this star-studded event as icons from music, film and sports visit Riverdale! From The Ramones to Michael Strahan, you’ll be star-struck reading this special collection!

Script: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg, Dan Parent

Art: Gisele Lagace, Dan Parent, Jeff Shultz

Cover: Various

978-1-68255-968-0

$14.99/$16.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

136 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/5

ARCHIE’S 75th ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #12



Celebrate Archie’s 75th anniversary in a special way with this commemorative digest that features bonus art pages and fun intros from writers, artists and fans alike!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

On Sale Date: 7/26

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #256



BRAND SUMMER NEW STORY! In “SUMMER BREAKDOWN,” B&V decide to go on a road trip to Florida, but things go awry when Veronica’s car breaks down and they BFFs are stranded in a weird town!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 7/19

256-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

JUGHEAD AND ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #26



BRAND NEW SUMMER STORY! In “YOU SCREAM FOR ICE CREAM,” Jughead and Archie become camp counselors and ice cream entrepreneurs!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 7/12

160-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE SUMMER ANNUAL #70



BRAND NEW SUMMER STORY! In “Club Dread,” Veronica brings the gang to a fun-filled island resort. But she doesn’t tell them about the horror-themed murder mystery event that happens at night!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 7/26

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.