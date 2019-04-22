July 2019 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in July 2019. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

BLOSSOMS 666 #5 (of 5)



This is it! Who will reign as the true Anti-Christ—Cheryl, Jason or their mysterious brother Julian? And what will become of Riverdale once darkness takes over? Find out in this shocking and jaw-dropping finale of Blossoms 666!

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

BLOSSOMS 666 #5 CVR A Reg: Laura Braga

BLOSSOMS 666 #5 CVR B Var: Adam Gorham

BLOSSOMS 666 #5 CVR C Var: Pat Zircher, Matt Herms

On Sale Date: 7/10

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VOL. 3



Archie’s Madhouse brings the third collection of the terrifying horror series that tears through Riverdale’s cast of characters. Marmaduke “Moose” Mason is dead, having been executed by the Cooper clan after turning into a werewolf. Then who… or what… is FrankenMoose? Find out as Jughead the Hunger goes classic movie monster with “FrankenMoose Meets the Wolf Jug!” Collects issues #9 – #13 of the ongoing series.

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

978-1-68255-827-0

$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/17

ARCHIE #706: ARCHIE AND SABRINA #2 (of 5)

Archie and Sabrina are the hottest couple in Riverdale—but how did their whirlwind romance come to be? This issue introduces readers to the history of their magical love story, as we welcome special co-writer Mariko Tamaki to the Archie universe!

Script: Nick Spencer, Mariko Tamaki

Art: Jenn St. Onge, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE #706 CVR A Reg: Veronica Fish

ARCHIE #706 CVR B Var: Rebekah Isaacs, Kelly Fitzpatrick

ARCHIE #706 CVR C Var: Stephen Mooney

On Sale Date: 7/24

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #1 (of 5)

Betty, Veronica, and Predator-Archie have been left in the wreckage of their town, all their friends dead. Normally, they’d just go down Memory Lane and get home again where everything’s okay, but that’s no longer an option. It isn’t until they find an undamaged car and drive it down a different road where they can finally return to Riverdale—but their hometown feels different. And it’s made even more bizarre when they come face-to-face with a few people they’d never expect: themselves. Only different, newer versions. Little do they know, Predators on Mars are watching them—planning their next attack.

Script: Alex DeCampi

Art: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

AVP 2 #1 CVR A Reg: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick

AVP 2 #1 CVR B Var: Rick Burchett, Rosario “Tito” Peña

AVP 2 #1 CVR C Var: Derek Charm

AVP 2 #1 CVR D Var: Francesco Francavilla

AVP 2 #1 CVR E Var: Dan Parent

AVP 2 #1 CVR F Var: Billy Tucci, Wes Hartman

On Sale Date: 7/24

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

THE ARCHIE ART OF FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA VOL. 1 (HC)

Archie’s new hardcover art book is a beautifully-designed celebration of Francesco Francavilla’s time at Archie. This art book is a gorgeously designed oversize hardcover edition featuring the complete collection of his comic book covers and more. This title goes behind-the-scenes on Francavilla’s work and its place in Archie’s history, with an insider’s look at the creation and ongoing legacy with the company.

Script/Art/Cover: Francesco Francavilla

978-1-68255-936-9

$24.99 US/$27.99 CAN

9 x 12”

HC

104 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/31

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #2 (of 5)

Journey with Jughead to the 29th Century! January McAndrews, head of the Time Police, explains the rules of time travel, and how Jughead’s already created alternate timelines they now have to police. But all the praise in the world isn’t fixing Jughead’s pie problem, and he’s realizing that everyone seems to be intentionally keeping him from time traveling. He’s getting angry, and things haven’t even gotten weird yet!

Script: Sina Grace

Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #2 CVR A Reg: Derek Charm

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #2 CVR B Reg: Erica Henderson

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #2 CVR C Reg: Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #5

The comic based on the hit CW series is back! These two stories set between episodes of season 3 of Riverdale are filled with adventure, including a musical road trip and a gals’ weekend!

Script: Micol Ostow

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Janice Chiang, John Workman, Andre Szymanowicz

RIVERDALE S3 #5 CVR A Reg: Thomas Pitilli

RIVERDALE S3 #5 CVR B Var: Joe Eisma

On Sale Date: 7/31

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #4 (of 5)

Sabrina’s worlds collide as the town of Greendale becomes engulfed in a literal witch hunt—putting Sabrina’s family and her secrets right in the crosshairs. But the monsters plaguing the town are not exactly what they seem and it’s up to Sabrina to save the town from itself, while clearing the name of witches everywhere. But what will be the price? Sabrina’s got everything riding on her “fresh start” in Greendale but doing the right thing might mean losing all she’s come to hold most dear.

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #4 CVR A Reg: Veronica Fish

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #4 CVR B Var: Victor Ibanez

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #4 CVR C Var: Audrey Mok

On Sale Date: 7/31

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #301

BRAND NEW STORY: “Hook, Line and Stinker!” Mr. Lodge, horrified that his daughter Veronica is going fishing with Archie, insists that they join him on his new state-of-the-art sport fishing mega-yacht. Hiram hooks the world-record sized Marlin that he’s been dreaming of for years, but thanks to Archie, all manner of disastrous mayhem ensues! Just wait until they return to Lodge Mansion, where Hiram exacts his revenge!

Script: Jack Morelli

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/31

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #19

BRAND NEW STORY: “One Mow Time!” Archie and Jughead have a stacked summer planned with various odd jobs to make money to enjoy some fun in the sun—but they’re in for some unexpected competition when Dilton creates new technology to get those jobs done faster and more efficiently!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/10

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS FOREVER: BACK TO STORYBOOK LAND #1



Betty and Veronica make their triumphant return to storybook land in this collection of tales that feature the two BFFs encountering a witch and a headless horsewoman!

Script: Dan Parent,

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

B&V FRIENDS FOREVER: STORYBOOK #1 CVR A Reg: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 7/3

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AND ME VOL. 2 (TR)



For 161 issues, Archie’s craziest interactions with Riverdale High principal Mr. Weatherbee were showcased in this classic series. This second collection continues the adventures (and misadventures) of the red-headed teen and his long-suffering principal!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rudy Lapick, Vincent DeCarlo

978-1-68255-829-4

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 ¼ x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/24

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #275

BRAND NEW STORY: “What If?” This story explores an unusual scenario… What if Jughead was the guy both girls were after?!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/24

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA SPECTACULAR VOL. 2 (TR)

This is the second in a chronological collection featuring the magazine-format series spotlighting Riverdale’s iconic duo. Betty & Veronica take on the world in this series of once-quarterly stories! See how B&V tackle the world of fashion, prep for the red carpets of Hollywood and still have time to finish their homework!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

978-1-68255-825-6

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 ¼ x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/3

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #272

BRAND NEW STORY: “Gimme Some Space!” Betty and Veronica are in for an out-of-this-world surprise when Betty’s GPS leads the two of them to a desolate area—where Veronica’s car is lifted to a new planet! Could this really be happening?!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/17

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #90

BRAND NEW STORY: “Unamusement Park” Archie’s skills are put to the test when Reggie challenges him at the amusement park—which one will win Veronica more prizes?

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/3

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.