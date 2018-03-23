Werewolf Jughead returns to Riverdale in this early preview of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #5!

“I just came here to say goodbye.”

Welcome home, Jughead Jones! After months of being on the run as a fugitive, something brings our favorite hamburger eating wolfman back to Riverdale – and that something is an out-for-blood Reggie Mantle! Will good ol’ Jug survive this battle of the werewolves?

On April 18th, writer Frank Tieri, artists Pat & Tim Kennedy and Joe Eisma bring you the terrifying fifth issue of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER!

