Journey to the 29th century with Jughead in JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #2

Journey with Jughead to the 29th Century! January McAndrews, head of the Time Police, brings Jughead to a future version of Riverdale and explains the rules of time travel! But nothing is ever as simple (or confusing) as it seems in this town…

Written by Sina Grace, with art by Eisner Award winning artist Derek Charm, colors by Matt Herms, and letters by Jack Morelli, JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #2 (of 5) continues the can’t-miss comedy mini-series of the summer!

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #2 (of 5) hits comic shops and digital platforms July 17, 2019 and features variant covers by Erica Henderson and Rosario “Tito” Peña. Keep reading for a look inside the second issue!

VARIANT COVERS