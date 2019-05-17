Jughead’s Time Police arrives on June 12 from Grace, Charm, Herms & Morelli!

Jughead messes up big time at Riverdale’s annual pie-baking contest and knows there’s only one way to fix his mistakes: time travel! That’s right, Jughead’s traveling through time in the all-new JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE comic mini-series!
Going back in time should be simple, right? Just make a time machine, go fix your mistake in the past, and return to the present! Well, nothing’s ever that simple in Riverdale, as Jughead soon finds out!
Written by Sina Grace, with art by Eisner Award winning artist Derek Charm, colors by Matt Herms, and letters by Jack Morelli, JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #1 (of 5) is the can’t-miss comedy mini-series of the summer!
PRE-ORDER ISSUE #1 WITH YOUR LOCAL COMIC SHOP
SUBSCRIBE & GET COPIES MAILED DIRECTLY TO YOU!
GET MORE JUGHEAD GRAPHIC NOVELS
ORDER THE CLASSIC JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE GRAPHIC NOVEL
JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #1 (of 5) hits comic shops and digital platforms June 12, 2019 and features variant covers by Tyler Boss, Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack with Kelly Fitzpatrick, and Tracy Yardley. Keep reading for a look inside the first issue!
VARIANT COVERS
BRAND NEW SERIES! When Jughead messes up his Riverdale Annual Bake-Off pie recipe so terribly, he is disqualified and banned from all future Bake-Offs! Jug goes to unthinkable lengths to fix his error: time travel! Even Riverdale’s most erudite teenager can’t manage the delicate dance of going back in time, and poor Juggie lands himself in an epic battle to keep the time stream intact!
Script: Sina Grace
Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Derek Charm
Variant Covers: Tyler Boss, Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack, Tracy Yardley
On Sale Date: 6/12
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.