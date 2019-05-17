Jughead’s Time Police arrives on June 12 from Grace, Charm, Herms & Morelli!

Jughead messes up big time at Riverdale’s annual pie-baking contest and knows there’s only one way to fix his mistakes: time travel! That’s right, Jughead’s traveling through time in the all-new JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE comic mini-series!

Going back in time should be simple, right? Just make a time machine, go fix your mistake in the past, and return to the present! Well, nothing’s ever that simple in Riverdale, as Jughead soon finds out!

Written by Sina Grace, with art by Eisner Award winning artist Derek Charm, colors by Matt Herms, and letters by Jack Morelli, JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #1 (of 5) is the can’t-miss comedy mini-series of the summer!

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #1 (of 5) hits comic shops and digital platforms June 12, 2019 and features variant covers by Tyler Boss, Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack with Kelly Fitzpatrick, and Tracy Yardley. Keep reading for a look inside the first issue!

VARIANT COVERS