Archie – Riverdale’s most ineligible bachelor! Betty and Veronica – cooking up schemes! Jughead and Reggie – investigating big mysteries!

Does everyone in Riverdale have something to hide? Find out in issue #704 of ARCHIE, available May 1st from writer Nick Spencer, artist Sandy Jarrell, colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli.

Pre-order your copy of ARCHIE #704 from your local comic shop.

Subscribe to get copies of ARCHIE delivered straight to your door.

Catch up with the story so far by reading ARCHIE #700, #701, #702 #703 .

VARIANT COVER GALLERY