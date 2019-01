And Bingo was his name-o! Jughead’s enigmatic and twisted werewolf cousin Bingo Wilkins returns in the next issue of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER! But where has Bingo been? And what does his return mean for good ol’ Jug?

Writer Frank Tieri and artist Joe Eisma, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Jack Morelli continue their epic run of werewolf stories as JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #12 arrives February 20 in comic stores and digital platforms.

VARIANT COVERS: