Reggie’s wolfpack strikes in this early preview of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #7!

Cover by Adam Gorham

While Jughead confronts Reggie and his pack, the Coopers are done fooling around and send in the big guns for Jug. Will he—and his sister Jellybean—survive the chaos? Plus, a member of the Riverdale gang makes a startling decision that will change EVERYTHING!

On July 11th, writer Frank Tieri, artists Pat & Tim Kennedy and Joe Eisma bring you the gore-filled and action-packed seventh issue of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER!

VARIANT COVERS:

