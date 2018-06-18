Reggie’s wolfpack strikes in this early preview of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #7!

While Jughead confronts Reggie and his pack, the Coopers are done fooling around and send in the big guns for Jug. Will he—and his sister Jellybean—survive the chaos? Plus, a member of the Riverdale gang makes a startling decision that will change EVERYTHING!



On July 11th, writer Frank Tieri, artists Pat & Tim Kennedy and Joe Eisma bring you the gore-filled and action-packed seventh issue of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER!

VARIANT COVERS: